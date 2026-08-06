19.5 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin rocks back and plays a mediocre pull for a run. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Henry and Carey.

19.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dottin creates space but misses while attempting to play a late cut

19.3 4 And another! Carey pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dottin creates space and flicks for four runs behind square. The ball is misfielded by Davidson-Richards.

19.2 4 And another! Full toss, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

19.1 2 Good length from Carey, pitching outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and edges for a pair of runs on the on side.

18.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Dottin moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

18.4 W OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a bad sweep, and is caught by Monaghan back behind square.

18.3 2 DROPPED! Matthews pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Carey.

18.2 1 Matthews comes over the wicket to George. Short of a length, outside off stump. George gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

18.1 W OUT! Stumped. Good length, outside off once again. Pavely advances but misses while attempting to play a drive, Chathli whips the bails off, and Pavely is out

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Gordon, outside off once more. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs back behind square.

17.4 1 Good length from Gordon, outside leg and angling across. Pavely moves down the pitch and flicks back behind square for a run.

17.3 . CHANCE! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pavely advances but makes no contact while trying a drive. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Pavely survives.

17.2 1 Length ball, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep behind square for 1 run. Fantastic fielding by Stonehouse results in one run being saved.

17.1 1 Good line and length from Gordon. Pavely advances down the pitch and sweeps for a single run.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

16.4 1 Good line and length from Carey once more. Pavely gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.3 2 Good line and length from Carey again. Pavely moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

16.2 . On a good line and length from Carey once again. Pavely gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

16.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Klerk goes back and leg glances for a run.

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Kerr. Kapp advances and leg glances averagely, and is caught by Davidson-Richards

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. De Klerk advances and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

15.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

15.2 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Kapp gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

15.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

14.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. De Klerk goes back and skies a pull back behind square for a couple of runs.

14.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Kapp moves onto the back foot and skies a pull back behind square for 1 run.

14.3 1 Short of a length, on line. De Klerk goes back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kapp moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for a single run.

14.1 2 Back of a length from Gordon, on a good line. Kapp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kapp. She goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.4 1 Short of a length, on line. De Klerk rocks back and defends through the off side for a run.

13.3 . Back of a length, on line. De Klerk goes back and defends through the off side.

13.2 . Back of a length from Norris, pitching on a good line. De Klerk rocks back and drives back through point.

13.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Klerk gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs through point.

12.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kerr once again. De Klerk gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Kapp pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

12.1 . Good line and length. Kapp advances and tucks a leg glance

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. De Klerk pushes forward and inside edges

11.4 . Full, on line. De Klerk gets forward and defends through the off side field.

11.3 1 Kerr pitches one up, on a good line again. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run.

11.2 . Back of a length from Kerr, on a good line. Kapp goes back and defends

11.2 1w Wide. On leg stump. Kapp pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off again. De Klerk gets forward and plays a sweep for six runs back behind square.

10.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Klerk goes back and drives on the off side.

10.4 2w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Kapp goes back and makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for two wides.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a bad sweep for one run.

10.2 . Back of a length from Matthews, pitching outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

10.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once again. De Klerk gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Norris, pitching on a good line. Kapp goes back and leg glances for a run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk rocks back and cuts behind point for one run.

9.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. De Klerk gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.1 . Norris pitches one up, outside off stump again. De Klerk gets forward but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper

8.5 W OUT! Carey gets the wicket! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, outside off stump. Dean gets on the front foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Dean is bowled

8.4 1 Good length, outside off. Kapp gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

8.3 1 Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Dean gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

8.2 1 Carey pitches one up, outside off stump. Kapp gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.1 1 Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Dean pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

8.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Carey, pitching well outside off stump.

7.5 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump once again. Dean moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.4 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump. Kapp pushes forward and skies a sweep back behind square for one run.

7.3 1 Matthews pitches one up, outside off once again. Dean pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dean shuffles down the pitch and drives

7.1 2 CHANCE! Back of a length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump again. Dean moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs. A great run out chance but LONDON SPIRIT survive the attempt from Kerr's throw.

6.5 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Dean rocks back and cuts

6.4 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Dean goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

6.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Kapp gets on the back foot and drives behind point for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Stonehouse.

6.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Dean goes back and guides a leg glance for a run.

6.1 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Kapp rocks back and guides a leg glance behind square for a single run.

5.5 W OUT! Stonehouse breaks through! Good length from Stonehouse, outside leg and angling across AE Jones. She moves onto the front foot and lofts a bad flick, and is caught by Davidson-Richards back behind square.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and drives shakily on the off side.

5.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kapp moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

5.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. AE Jones pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

5.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Kapp gets forward and cuts for a single run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Kapp rocks back and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Short of a length, on line once more. AE Jones goes back and pulls for a run down the ground.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. AE Jones backs away and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp goes back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Kapp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kapp moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for a couple of runs.

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kapp gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

3.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kapp pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Kapp gets forward and drives down the ground.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Kapp moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs back behind square.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Kapp gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 W OUT! Norris finds a way through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly rocks back but misses while attempting a ramp, the stumps are disturbed, and Kelly has to depart

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across AE Jones. She moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

2.1 1 Good length from Norris, pitching outside leg. Kelly backs away and flicks for one run back behind square.

1.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones goes back and guides a cut for 2 runs.

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting a cut

1.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and drives

1.2 1 Back of a length from Gordon, outside off stump once more. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.5 4 FOUR! Carey pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Kelly. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Kelly pushes forward but misses while trying a flick

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Kelly steps back and punches a drive

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.2 W OUT! Carey gets the wicket! Full, outside leg and angling across. Harris pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Henry down the ground.

0.1 4 FOUR! Carey pitches one up, outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for four runs.

19.5 1 Full toss, on line. Stonehouse gets on the front foot and skies a leg glance for one run.

19.4 1 Good line and length again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for 1 run.

19.3 . Yorker, on line. Kerr advances down the pitch and defends

19.2 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Kerr. She steps away and drives sloppily for 2 runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kerr moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

18.5 6 SIX! Dean pitches one up, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

18.4 . Dean comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Kerr moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

18.3 6 SIX! Dean pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

18.2 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Kerr backs away and guides a cut

18.1 6 DROPPED! Fifty comes up for Kerr by clearing the rope! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 6 runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pavely.

17.5 W OUT! Rainey breaks through! Good line and length. Gordon creates space but misses while attempting to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Gordon has to go

17.4 . Full, outside off once more. Gordon gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

17.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a scoop for one run.

17.2 . Back of a length, on line once more. Kerr steps away and slices a cut

17.1 2 Back of a length from Rainey, on line once more. Kerr moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

16.5 1 Yorker, on line. Gordon gets forward and defends for 1 run.

16.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Kerr pushes forward and drives for a run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

16.2 . De Klerk pitches one up, outside off. Kerr steps back but decides to allow it to go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Kerr gets on the front foot and plays a ramp for four runs behind point on the off side.

15.5 . George pitches one up, outside off. Gordon gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

15.5 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gordon rocks back and misses while trying to play a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs to the boundary for 5 wides.

15.4 . Dropped in short by George, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Gordon ducks out of the way

15.3 1 Good length from George, pitching outside off. Kerr steps back and drives for one run over the off side.

15.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! George pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Kerr pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr advances and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

14.5 1 Good line and length from de Klerk. Gordon pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

14.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr backs away and plays a cut for one run.

14.3 1 Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside leg. Gordon gets forward and inside edges behind square for one run.

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gordon moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

14.1 W OUT! de Klerk finds a way through! De Klerk pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Norris moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.5 2 Good length from Rainey, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs through point. Fantastic fielding by Pavely results in a boundary being saved.

13.4 . DROPPED! Rainey pitches one up, outside off once more. Kerr pushes forward and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by AE Jones. Not an easy chance for AE Jones.

13.4 2w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Norris goes back and makes no contact while trying a pull, but it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for two wides.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Norris gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance. LONDON SPIRIT appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

13.2 . On a good line and length. Norris gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 W OUT! Rainey breaks through! Back of a length, on line again. Davidson-Richards gets on the back foot and lofts a wild pull, and is caught by Harris down the ground.

12.5 . Back of a length, on line. Davidson-Richards goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Davidson-Richards gets on the back foot and punches a drive

12.2 1 Back of a length from Dean, outside off stump once more. Kerr goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Davidson-Richards moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

11.5 1 On a good line and length from de Klerk once again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

11.4 W OUT! de Klerk gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line. Henry moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Pavely behind square.

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump. Henry goes back and lifts a pull back behind square for six runs.

11.2 . Back of a length from de Klerk, on a good line. Henry moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

11.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from de Klerk, too wide outside leg. Henry rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

11.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg. Kerr rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Henry gets forward and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Henry gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

10.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

10.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Henry goes back and pulls for a single run.

9.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs back through point. Quality work in the field by Higham saves a certain boundary.

9.4 1 Back of a length from George, pitching outside off stump. Henry gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

9.3 . Back of a length from George, on a good line. Henry moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

9.2 . On a good line and length from George. Henry pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Kerr goes back and leg glances for a run.

8.5 1 Good line and length. Henry gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

8.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Henry gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

8.4 1 Back of a length from Kapp, pitching on a good line once again. Kerr creates room and finesses a leg glance for a run.

8.3 1 Good line and length. Henry gets forward and guides a leg glance for a run.

8.2 . Good line and length. Henry moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Henry goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

7.5 . Short of a length, on line. Kerr rocks back and drives shakily

7.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Henry moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

7.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off once again. Henry rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Dottin.

7.1 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Monaghan gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by AE Jones

6.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. Monaghan goes back and leg glances

6.4 . Dean comes over the wicket to Monaghan. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and drives

6.3 W OUT! LBW. Around the wicket to Carey, , pitching on a good line and length. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Carey is on her way

6.2 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Dean! Length ball, outside off once more. Armitage gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by AE Jones

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Kerr gets forward and drives for one run.

5.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

5.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Armitage. She pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

5.3 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Armitage gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

5.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Kerr gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Armitage gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Dottin.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Kapp, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run back through point. The ball is misfielded by Dottin.

4.4 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

4.3 . On a good line and length from Kapp. Kerr gets on the back foot and defends

4.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely down the ground.

4.1 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and defends through the off side.

3.5 . George pitches one up, pitching outside off. Armitage pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.4 . Good line and length. Armitage gets forward and punches a drive

3.3 . George pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Armitage gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

3.1 . Back of a length from George, on a good line once again. Kerr rocks back and defends

2.5 W OUT! George gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Chathli moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily, and is caught by de Klerk back behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Chathli gets forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Chathli moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

2.2 . Back of a length from George, outside leg. Chathli moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting a pull

2.1 . Good line and length. Chathli moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Armitage gets forward and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

1.4 . Back of a length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Armitage rocks back and defends on the off side.

1.3 W OUT! Kapp gets one through! Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Matthews goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Matthews has to depart

1.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Chathli goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

1.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

0.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Chathli moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Chathli rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

0.3 1 Back of a length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Matthews rocks back and defends for one run.

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Chathli gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.