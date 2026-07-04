Abdul Asif Bevinje

Abdul Asif Bevinje

bowler

Full name:Abdul Asif Bevinje

Teams

2023 Teams

United CC Bucharest

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs25.025.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs193193
Wickets1111
Avg17.5417.54
SR13.6313.63
Eco7.727.72
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs9090
Balls Faced7777
Avg1515
SR116.88116.88
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest3535
Hundreds00

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