Abdul Asif Bevinje
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdul Asif Bevinje
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|25.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|193
|193
|Wickets
|11
|11
|Avg
|17.54
|17.54
|SR
|13.63
|13.63
|Eco
|7.72
|7.72
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|90
|90
|Balls Faced
|77
|77
|Avg
|15
|15
|SR
|116.88
|116.88
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|35
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0