Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar

wicket keeper

Full name:Rohit Kumar
Nationality:Romania
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off spin

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

United CC Bucharest

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs8080
Balls Faced6565
Avg1616
SR123.07123.07
Fours1111
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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