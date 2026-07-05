Rohit Kumar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rohit Kumar
|Nationality:
|Romania
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off spin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|80
|80
|Balls Faced
|65
|65
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|123.07
|123.07
|Fours
|11
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0