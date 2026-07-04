Manmeet Koli
bowler
|Full name:
|Manmeet Koli
|Nationality:
|Romania
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|45.0
|45.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|350
|350
|Wickets
|13
|13
|Avg
|26.92
|26.92
|SR
|20.76
|20.76
|Eco
|7.77
|7.77
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|106
|106
|Balls Faced
|84
|84
|Avg
|17.66
|17.66
|SR
|126.19
|126.19
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0