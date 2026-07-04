Manmeet Koli

Manmeet Koli

bowler

Full name:Manmeet Koli
Nationality:Romania
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1313
Overs45.045.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs350350
Wickets1313
Avg26.9226.92
SR20.7620.76
Eco7.777.77
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings99
Not outs33
Runs106106
Balls Faced8484
Avg17.6617.66
SR126.19126.19
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3232
Hundreds00

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