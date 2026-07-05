Ramesh Satheesan
batsman
|Full name:
|Ramesh Satheesan
|Nationality:
|Romania
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|38
|38
|Innings
|15
|15
|Overs
|34.3
|34.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|231
|231
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|16.5
|16.5
|SR
|14.78
|14.78
|Eco
|6.69
|6.69
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|38
|38
|Innings
|36
|36
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|1197
|1197
|Balls Faced
|768
|768
|Avg
|38.61
|38.61
|SR
|155.85
|155.85
|Fours
|121
|121
|Fifties
|9
|9
|Sixies
|61
|61
|Highest
|99
|99
|Hundreds
|0
|0