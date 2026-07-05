Ramesh Satheesan

Ramesh Satheesan

batsman

Full name:Ramesh Satheesan
Nationality:Romania
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

United CC Bucharest

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3838
Innings1515
Overs34.334.3
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs231231
Wickets1414
Avg16.516.5
SR14.7814.78
Eco6.696.69
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3838
Innings3636
Not outs55
Runs11971197
Balls Faced768768
Avg38.6138.61
SR155.85155.85
Fours121121
Fifties99
Sixies6161
Highest9999
Hundreds00

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