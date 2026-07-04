Abdul Rashid Karim Dostikhel

Abdul Rashid Karim Dostikhel

batsman

Full name:Abdul Rashid Karim Dostikhel

Teams

2025 Teams

Beveren Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1919
Balls Faced3636
Avg9.59.5
SR52.7752.77
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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