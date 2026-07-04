Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei
batsman
|Full name:
|Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|23.3
|23.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|152
|152
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|17.62
|17.62
|Eco
|6.46
|6.46
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|Innings
|21
|21
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|281
|281
|Balls Faced
|268
|268
|Avg
|15.61
|15.61
|SR
|104.85
|104.85
|Fours
|21
|21
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|7
|7
|Highest
|59
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0