Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei

Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei

batsman

Full name:Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Darmstadt Cc EV

Germany

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2626
Innings1010
Overs23.323.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs152152
Wickets88
Avg1919
SR17.6217.62
Eco6.466.46
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2626
Innings2121
Not outs33
Runs281281
Balls Faced268268
Avg15.6115.61
SR104.85104.85
Fours2121
Fifties11
Sixies77
Highest5959
Hundreds00

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