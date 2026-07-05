Vasu Saini
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vasu Saini
|Nationality:
|Romania
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|33
|33
|Innings
|33
|33
|Overs
|102.0
|102.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|739
|739
|Wickets
|26
|26
|Avg
|28.42
|28.42
|SR
|23.53
|23.53
|Eco
|7.24
|7.24
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|33
|33
|Innings
|29
|29
|Not outs
|9
|9
|Runs
|663
|663
|Balls Faced
|511
|511
|Avg
|33.15
|33.15
|SR
|129.74
|129.74
|Fours
|50
|50
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|21
|21
|Highest
|91
|91
|Hundreds
|0
|0