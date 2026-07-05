Vasu Saini

Vasu Saini

all rounder

Full name:Vasu Saini
Nationality:Romania
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3333
Innings3333
Overs102.0102.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs739739
Wickets2626
Avg28.4228.42
SR23.5323.53
Eco7.247.24
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3333
Innings2929
Not outs99
Runs663663
Balls Faced511511
Avg33.1533.15
SR129.74129.74
Fours5050
Fifties33
Sixies2121
Highest9191
Hundreds00

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