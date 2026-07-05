Abdulahad Akhterhusain Malek

Abdulahad Akhterhusain Malek

wicket keeper

Full name:Abdulahad Akhterhusain Malek
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Baltimore Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches818
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches818
Innings817
Not outs32
Runs161321
Balls Faced170234
Avg32.221.4
SR94.7137.17
Fours1435
Fifties02
Sixies19
Highest3584
Hundreds00

Another Players

Bhardwaj, Aditya

Bhardwaj, Aditya

Parmar, Shrey

Parmar, Shrey

Kapoor, Sahil

Kapoor, Sahil

Narvekar, Neil Sham

Narvekar, Neil Sham

Green, Derval

Green, Derval

Sharma, Ishan

Sharma, Ishan

Batra, Aaryan

Batra, Aaryan

Ghotra, Shamy

Ghotra, Shamy

Bhatti, Adil

Bhatti, Adil

Inder Singh, Ravi

Inder Singh, Ravi