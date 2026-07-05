Abdulahad Akhterhusain Malek
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Abdulahad Akhterhusain Malek
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|18
|Innings
|8
|17
|Not outs
|3
|2
|Runs
|161
|321
|Balls Faced
|170
|234
|Avg
|32.2
|21.4
|SR
|94.7
|137.17
|Fours
|14
|35
|Fifties
|0
|2
|Sixies
|1
|9
|Highest
|35
|84
|Hundreds
|0
|0