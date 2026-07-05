Ravi Inder Singh Mehra
batsman
|Full name:
|Ravi Inder Singh Mehra
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|37
|28
|Innings
|20
|5
|0
|Overs
|111.3
|22.5
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|1
|0
|Runs
|350
|83
|0
|Wickets
|3
|4
|0
|Avg
|116.66
|20.75
|0
|SR
|223
|34.25
|0
|Eco
|3.13
|3.63
|0
|BB
|1
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|37
|28
|Innings
|81
|35
|28
|Not outs
|5
|4
|1
|Runs
|2415
|1355
|629
|Balls Faced
|5314
|1689
|585
|Avg
|31.77
|43.7
|23.29
|SR
|45.44
|80.22
|107.52
|Fours
|364
|152
|72
|Fifties
|10
|9
|5
|Sixies
|9
|13
|10
|Highest
|142
|126
|69
|Hundreds
|6
|3
|0