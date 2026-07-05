Ravi Inder Singh Mehra

Ravi Inder Singh Mehra

batsman

Full name:Ravi Inder Singh Mehra
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Baltimore Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches453728
Innings2050
Overs111.322.50
Balls---
Maidens1810
Runs350830
Wickets340
Avg116.6620.750
SR22334.250
Eco3.133.630
BB130
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches453728
Innings813528
Not outs541
Runs24151355629
Balls Faced53141689585
Avg31.7743.723.29
SR45.4480.22107.52
Fours36415272
Fifties1095
Sixies91310
Highest14212669
Hundreds630

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