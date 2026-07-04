Derval Charles Green
all rounder
|Full name:
|Derval Charles Green
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|24
|4
|Innings
|67
|24
|4
|Overs
|823.4
|171.5
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|166
|10
|1
|Runs
|2528
|960
|126
|Wickets
|100
|23
|3
|Avg
|25.28
|41.73
|42
|SR
|49.42
|44.82
|24
|Eco
|3.06
|5.58
|10.5
|BB
|9
|4
|2
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|24
|4
|Innings
|65
|20
|4
|Not outs
|6
|3
|2
|Runs
|1163
|158
|42
|Balls Faced
|1928
|272
|45
|Avg
|19.71
|9.29
|21
|SR
|60.32
|58.08
|93.33
|Fours
|137
|8
|3
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|25
|2
|1
|Highest
|86
|32
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0