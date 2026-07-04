Derval Charles Green

Derval Charles Green

all rounder

Full name:Derval Charles Green
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2023 Teams

Baltimore Royals

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches37244
Innings67244
Overs823.4171.512.0
Balls---
Maidens166101
Runs2528960126
Wickets100233
Avg25.2841.7342
SR49.4244.8224
Eco3.065.5810.5
BB942
4w310
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches37244
Innings65204
Not outs632
Runs116315842
Balls Faced192827245
Avg19.719.2921
SR60.3258.0893.33
Fours13783
Fifties500
Sixies2521
Highest863217
Hundreds000

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