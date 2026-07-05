Adil Shahzad Bhatti
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adil Shahzad Bhatti
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|Innings
|4
|9
|Overs
|19.0
|20.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|97
|152
|Wickets
|1
|4
|Avg
|97
|38
|SR
|114
|31
|Eco
|5.1
|7.35
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|Innings
|4
|12
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|47
|108
|Balls Faced
|79
|111
|Avg
|23.5
|9
|SR
|59.49
|97.29
|Fours
|2
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|19
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0