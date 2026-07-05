Adil Shahzad Bhatti

Adil Shahzad Bhatti

all rounder

Full name:Adil Shahzad Bhatti
Nationality:USA

Teams

2023 Teams

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches414
Innings49
Overs19.020.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs97152
Wickets14
Avg9738
SR11431
Eco5.17.35
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches414
Innings412
Not outs20
Runs47108
Balls Faced79111
Avg23.59
SR59.4997.29
Fours28
Fifties00
Sixies12
Highest1921
Hundreds00

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P, Rohan

P, Rohan

Asif, Umaid

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Shah, Najaf

Shah, Najaf

Garg, Arya

Garg, Arya

Gore, Karima

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