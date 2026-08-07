Adil Butt

Adil Butt

all rounder

Full name:Adil Butt
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches711
Innings610
Overs21.037.0
Balls--
Maidens02
Runs153259
Wickets812
Avg19.1221.58
SR15.7518.5
Eco7.287
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches711
Innings711
Not outs00
Runs199290
Balls Faced142210
Avg28.4226.36
SR140.14138.09
Fours2737
Fifties23
Sixies46
Highest5353
Hundreds00

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