Adil Butt
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adil Butt
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|11
|Innings
|6
|10
|Overs
|21.0
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|Runs
|153
|259
|Wickets
|8
|12
|Avg
|19.12
|21.58
|SR
|15.75
|18.5
|Eco
|7.28
|7
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|11
|Innings
|7
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|199
|290
|Balls Faced
|142
|210
|Avg
|28.42
|26.36
|SR
|140.14
|138.09
|Fours
|27
|37
|Fifties
|2
|3
|Sixies
|4
|6
|Highest
|53
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0