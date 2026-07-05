Ahmed Fabid
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ahmed Fabid
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|29
|33
|Innings
|36
|27
|31
|Overs
|324.3
|205.2
|93.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|73
|15
|1
|Runs
|930
|774
|610
|Wickets
|39
|39
|24
|Avg
|23.84
|19.84
|25.41
|SR
|49.92
|31.58
|23.25
|Eco
|2.86
|3.76
|6.55
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|3
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|29
|33
|Innings
|29
|17
|26
|Not outs
|6
|2
|7
|Runs
|1124
|199
|218
|Balls Faced
|1684
|291
|227
|Avg
|48.86
|13.26
|11.47
|SR
|66.74
|68.38
|96.03
|Fours
|120
|10
|8
|Fifties
|5
|1
|0
|Sixies
|20
|7
|8
|Highest
|233
|87
|27
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0