Ahmed Fabid

Ahmed Fabid

all rounder

Full name:Ahmed Fabid

Teams

2023 Teams

Pondicherry

Tuskers Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242933
Innings362731
Overs324.3205.293.0
Balls---
Maidens73151
Runs930774610
Wickets393924
Avg23.8419.8425.41
SR49.9231.5823.25
Eco2.863.766.55
BB753
4w130
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242933
Innings291726
Not outs627
Runs1124199218
Balls Faced1684291227
Avg48.8613.2611.47
SR66.7468.3896.03
Fours120108
Fifties510
Sixies2078
Highest2338727
Hundreds300

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