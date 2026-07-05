Anton Andrew Subikshan

Anton Andrew Subikshan

all rounder

Full name:Anton Andrew Subikshan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Madurai Panthers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches3
Innings3
Overs18.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs116
Wickets3
Avg38.66
SR36
Eco6.44
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches3
Innings3
Not outs1
Runs34
Balls Faced37
Avg17
SR91.89
Fours3
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest23
Hundreds0

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