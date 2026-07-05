Anton Andrew Subikshan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anton Andrew Subikshan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Overs
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|116
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|38.66
|SR
|36
|Eco
|6.44
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|34
|Balls Faced
|37
|Avg
|17
|SR
|91.89
|Fours
|3
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|23
|Hundreds
|0