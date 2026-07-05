Akila Udesh Kumara De Silva Kalugala

Akila Udesh Kumara De Silva Kalugala

batsman

Full name:Akila Udesh Kumara De Silva Kalugala

Teams

2023 Teams

Srilankan Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs6868
Balls Faced6565
Avg13.613.6
SR104.61104.61
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3434
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mudiyanselagr, Samira Akalanka Senarathna

Mudiyanselagr, Samira Akalanka Senarathna

Chanaka, Harannagala Hettigodage Adhan

Chanaka, Harannagala Hettigodage Adhan

Wanigasekara, Jeevan Dilruk

Wanigasekara, Jeevan Dilruk

Nakrani, Dinesh

Nakrani, Dinesh

Sandireddy, Tirupathi

Sandireddy, Tirupathi

Madhuranga, Kavindu

Madhuranga, Kavindu

Susantha, Hettiarachchige

Susantha, Hettiarachchige

Manawasingha, Ruwan

Manawasingha, Ruwan

Janaka, Suresh

Janaka, Suresh

Gamage, Nalin

Gamage, Nalin