Akila Udesh Kumara De Silva Kalugala
batsman
|Full name:
|Akila Udesh Kumara De Silva Kalugala
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|68
|68
|Balls Faced
|65
|65
|Avg
|13.6
|13.6
|SR
|104.61
|104.61
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|34
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0