Alderman Rowe Nicholas Lesmond
|Full name:
|Alderman Rowe Nicholas Lesmond
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|4
|Innings
|6
|2
|4
|Not outs
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|38
|11
|26
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|40
|Avg
|7.6
|0
|6.5
|SR
|0
|0
|65
|Fours
|0
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|10
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0