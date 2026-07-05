Alderman Rowe Nicholas Lesmond

Alderman Rowe Nicholas Lesmond

Full name:Alderman Rowe Nicholas Lesmond

Teams

2023 Teams

Ft Lauderdale Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches464
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches464
Innings624
Not outs120
Runs381126
Balls Faced0040
Avg7.606.5
SR0065
Fours002
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest131014
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tucker, Jr Elton

Tucker, Jr Elton

Scott, Antonico

Scott, Antonico

Ebanks, Rohan

Ebanks, Rohan

Nebir, Tanzin

Nebir, Tanzin

Gori, Honey

Gori, Honey

Johnson, Herlando

Johnson, Herlando

Persaud, Ryan

Persaud, Ryan

Tagarse, Vinit

Tagarse, Vinit

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Hyatt, Danza

Hyatt, Danza