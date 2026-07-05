Honey Gori

Honey Gori

all rounder

Full name:Honey Gori

Teams

2023 Teams

Ft Lauderdale Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Overs35.035.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs218218
Wickets1111
Avg19.8119.81
SR19.0919.09
Eco6.226.22
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs00
Runs337337
Balls Faced255255
Avg30.6330.63
SR132.15132.15
Fours3636
Fifties11
Sixies1717
Highest6666
Hundreds00

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