Honey Gori
all rounder
|Full name:
|Honey Gori
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Overs
|35.0
|35.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|218
|218
|Wickets
|11
|11
|Avg
|19.81
|19.81
|SR
|19.09
|19.09
|Eco
|6.22
|6.22
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|337
|337
|Balls Faced
|255
|255
|Avg
|30.63
|30.63
|SR
|132.15
|132.15
|Fours
|36
|36
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|17
|17
|Highest
|66
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0