Ali Asfand

Ali Asfand

bowler

Full name:Ali Asfand
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1410
Innings249
Overs10.034.020.2
Balls---
Maidens110
Runs53146156
Wickets138
Avg5348.6619.5
SR606815.25
Eco5.34.297.67
BB122
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1410
Innings246
Not outs034
Runs131026
Balls Faced381238
Avg6.51013
SR34.2183.3368.42
Fours104
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest11511
Hundreds000

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