Ali Asfand
bowler
|Full name:
|Ali Asfand
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|10
|Innings
|2
|4
|9
|Overs
|10.0
|34.0
|20.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|53
|146
|156
|Wickets
|1
|3
|8
|Avg
|53
|48.66
|19.5
|SR
|60
|68
|15.25
|Eco
|5.3
|4.29
|7.67
|BB
|1
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|10
|Innings
|2
|4
|6
|Not outs
|0
|3
|4
|Runs
|13
|10
|26
|Balls Faced
|38
|12
|38
|Avg
|6.5
|10
|13
|SR
|34.21
|83.33
|68.42
|Fours
|1
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|5
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0