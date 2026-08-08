International career

Ubaid Shah, born on February 5, 2006, in Lower Dir, Pakistan, is a young cricketer known for his role as a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He plays for Islamabad United and represents the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team. At just 18 years old, Ubaid has already made a name for himself with his fast bowling.

Ubaid Shah bowls at a speed of around 140 km/h and has consistently impressed with his pace and accuracy. His best performance came in an Under-19 tournament, where he was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker, claiming 18 wickets in 6 matches. This also made him the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

He also played in the Under-19 Asia Cup, where he helped Pakistan beat the Indian Under-19 team. In that match, he took a 5-wicket haul, showing his ability to perform under pressure. Ubaid has been fortunate to have had great mentors, including Muhammad Yousuf, a former Pakistani cricket legend, and Junaid Khan, who helped him refine his bowling technique.

Ubaid’s bowling skills include good pace, accuracy, and the ability to swing the ball effectively. He is known for his consistency, with speeds ranging from 135 km/h to 140 km/h. Despite his success so far, Ubaid continues to work on improving his game and hopes to make a bigger impact in professional cricket.

2024

Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Ubaid Shah played for Pakistan in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Pakistan Reached Semi-Finals: Ubaid helped Pakistan reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Leading Wicket-Taker: He took 18 wickets in the tournament with an average of less than 14 runs per wicket, becoming Pakistan’s top wicket-taker.

ICC Under-19 Team of the Tournament: His great performance earned him a spot in the ICC Under-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament.

Quarter-Final Performance: Ubaid took 5 wickets for 44 runs against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals, helping Pakistan win by 5 runs.

Strong Bowling: He finished the tournament with 17 wickets in five matches, including a 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

Key Moment: After dropping a simple catch, Ubaid dismissed Bangladesh’s last batter in the next over, securing the win for Pakistan.

Leagues Participation

Ubaid Shah plays for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Super League

Ubaid Shah plays for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He started his career in the PSL on February 17, 2024, during a match against Lahore Qalandars. Ubaid is excited to bowl alongside his brother Naseem Shah, learning from him about how to handle T20 conditions. He aims to do his best for the team and especially wants to get the wicket of Babar Azam.

Year Team Notes 2024 Islamabad United Debuted on February 17, 2024, against Lahore Qalandars. 2024 Islamabad United Focused on bowling with Naseem Shah and getting the wicket of Babar Azam.

Domestic career

Ubaid Shah began his domestic career in February 2024 when he debuted in a T20 match for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars. His first game did not stand out, but he quickly began to show his talent. Known for his pace and ability to move the ball, he gained attention with his consistent performances. His right-arm fast-medium deliveries proved difficult for many batsmen, and he also contributed with the bat, adding more depth to his skills.

By 2025, Ubaid had achieved solid statistics in all formats of domestic cricket. In First-Class (FC) matches, he took 53 wickets and scored 171 runs. In List A, he claimed 8 wickets and made 12 runs. In T20s, Ubaid recorded 8 wickets and 23 runs. In February 2025, during the President's Trophy Grade-I tournament, Ubaid took his second wicket in first-class cricket. He also played for Ghani Glass in January 2025, helping them defeat the Higher Education Commission by 10 wickets. His strong performances in domestic competitions have shown his potential as a future star in cricket.

Records and achievements

Ubaid Shah is a young and talented cricketer. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who has shown a lot of promise in his early career. Even though he has not played many First-Class or List-A matches, his performances in youth tournaments and domestic cricket have been impressive.

2023: In the ACC U19 Asia Cup, Ubaid took 10 wickets in 4 matches, with his best figures being 4/44.

2024: Ubaid was selected as an emerging player for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

2024: He played in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and helped Pakistan reach the semi-finals.

Personal life

Ubaid Shah is a young Pakistani cricketer known for his fast bowling skills. He comes from a family of cricketers, with his older brothers Naseem and Hunain Shah also fast bowlers. Ubaid grew up in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and later moved to Lahore with his family.

Finance

In 2024, Ubaid became an emerging player for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He will earn USD 7,500 (around 2.1 million PKR) for his time with the team. His brothers, especially Naseem, have supported him, and many fans are excited to see him shine in the tournament.

Family

Ubaid is the youngest of three brothers. Naseem and Hunain, both fast bowlers, are his siblings. Ubaid’s family originally comes from Jandol Mayar in Lower Dir, Pakistan. They moved to Lahore in 2018 when his brother Salim started a gemstone business.

Cars and House

Ubaid currently lives in Jandol Mayar, Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Not much is known about his house or car.

Scandals

Ubaid gained attention in a practice session video where he bowled fast to Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. Babar was hit on the ribs after misjudging a pull shot, which led to some discomfort. Ubaid’s performance in this session showed his potential and his aggressive bowling style.

Fans

Ubaid played in the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan reached the semi-finals. He has gained a strong following, with more than 140,000 people following him on Instagram. Fans are excited about his cricket career and look forward to his future successes.