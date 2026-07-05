Ali Ghulam Murtaza
bowler
|Full name:
|Ali Ghulam Murtaza
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|Date of Birth (Age):
|January 1, 1990 (33)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Capricorn
|Height:
|176 cm
|Hometown:
|Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|33
|33
|Innings
|35
|28
|32
|Overs
|461.3
|200.1
|109.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|72
|10
|1
|Runs
|1521
|876
|761
|Wickets
|59
|29
|32
|Avg
|25.77
|30.2
|23.78
|SR
|46.93
|41.41
|20.43
|Eco
|3.29
|4.37
|6.98
|BB
|10
|3
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|33
|33
|Innings
|32
|25
|11
|Not outs
|4
|8
|5
|Runs
|684
|462
|119
|Balls Faced
|1257
|643
|138
|Avg
|24.42
|27.17
|19.83
|SR
|54.41
|71.85
|86.23
|Fours
|90
|37
|10
|Fifties
|2
|3
|0
|Sixies
|7
|2
|1
|Highest
|106
|67
|39
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0