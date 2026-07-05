Ali Ghulam Murtaza

Ali Ghulam Murtaza

bowler

Full name:Ali Ghulam Murtaza
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):January 1, 1990 (33)
Zodiac Sign:Capricorn
Height:176 cm
Hometown:Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Vizag Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches203333
Innings352832
Overs461.3200.1109.0
Balls---
Maidens72101
Runs1521876761
Wickets592932
Avg25.7730.223.78
SR46.9341.4120.43
Eco3.294.376.98
BB1033
4w400
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches203333
Innings322511
Not outs485
Runs684462119
Balls Faced1257643138
Avg24.4227.1719.83
SR54.4171.8586.23
Fours903710
Fifties230
Sixies721
Highest1066739
Hundreds100

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