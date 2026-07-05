Ishan Malhotra
bowler
|Full name:
|Ishan Malhotra
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
|Date of Birth (Age):
|22 May 1984 (39)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Gemini
|Height:
|173 cm
|Hometown:
|Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|10
|11
|Innings
|15
|7
|6
|Overs
|230.0
|36.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|55
|2
|0
|Runs
|732
|208
|134
|Wickets
|33
|4
|4
|Avg
|22.18
|52
|33.5
|SR
|41.81
|54
|24
|Eco
|3.18
|5.77
|8.37
|BB
|9
|2
|2
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|10
|11
|Innings
|11
|7
|10
|Not outs
|0
|1
|3
|Runs
|224
|93
|104
|Balls Faced
|299
|76
|107
|Avg
|20.36
|15.5
|14.85
|SR
|74.91
|122.36
|97.19
|Fours
|29
|10
|15
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|1
|Highest
|63
|47
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0