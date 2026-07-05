Ishan Malhotra

Ishan Malhotra

bowler

Full name:Ishan Malhotra
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast
Date of Birth (Age):22 May 1984 (39)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India

Teams

2023 Teams

Vizag Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91011
Innings1576
Overs230.036.016.0
Balls---
Maidens5520
Runs732208134
Wickets3344
Avg22.185233.5
SR41.815424
Eco3.185.778.37
BB922
4w300
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91011
Innings11710
Not outs013
Runs22493104
Balls Faced29976107
Avg20.3615.514.85
SR74.91122.3697.19
Fours291015
Fifties100
Sixies411
Highest634728
Hundreds000

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