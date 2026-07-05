Alston Brenton Winston Bobb

Alston Brenton Winston Bobb

bowler

Full name:Alston Brenton Winston Bobb
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17112
Innings30112
Overs498.183.46.0
Balls---
Maidens9910
Runs120236944
Wickets47102
Avg25.5736.922
SR63.5950.218
Eco2.414.417.33
BB1121
4w300
5w300
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17112
Innings2682
Not outs811
Runs4016763
Balls Faced0061
Avg22.279.5763
SR00103.27
Fours004
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest403038
Hundreds000

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