Alston Brenton Winston Bobb
bowler
|Full name:
|Alston Brenton Winston Bobb
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|11
|2
|Innings
|30
|11
|2
|Overs
|498.1
|83.4
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|99
|1
|0
|Runs
|1202
|369
|44
|Wickets
|47
|10
|2
|Avg
|25.57
|36.9
|22
|SR
|63.59
|50.2
|18
|Eco
|2.41
|4.41
|7.33
|BB
|11
|2
|1
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|11
|2
|Innings
|26
|8
|2
|Not outs
|8
|1
|1
|Runs
|401
|67
|63
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|61
|Avg
|22.27
|9.57
|63
|SR
|0
|0
|103.27
|Fours
|0
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|40
|30
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0