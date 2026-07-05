Amir Zaib

Amir Zaib

all rounder

Full name:Amir Zaib
Nationality:Portugal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings88
Overs18.118.1
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs126126
Wickets88
Avg15.7515.75
SR13.6213.62
Eco6.936.93
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1515
Not outs22
Runs282282
Balls Faced210210
Avg21.6921.69
SR134.28134.28
Fours2525
Fifties00
Sixies99
Highest4242
Hundreds00

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