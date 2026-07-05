Amir Zaib
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amir Zaib
|Nationality:
|Portugal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|18.1
|18.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|126
|126
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|15.75
|15.75
|SR
|13.62
|13.62
|Eco
|6.93
|6.93
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|282
|282
|Balls Faced
|210
|210
|Avg
|21.69
|21.69
|SR
|134.28
|134.28
|Fours
|25
|25
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|9
|Highest
|42
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0