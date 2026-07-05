Azhar Andani

Azhar Andani

all rounder

Full name:Azhar Andani

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Not outs11
Runs427427
Balls Faced341341
Avg38.8138.81
SR125.22125.22
Fours4444
Fifties22
Sixies77
Highest100100
Hundreds11

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