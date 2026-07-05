Azhar Andani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Azhar Andani
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|427
|427
|Balls Faced
|341
|341
|Avg
|38.81
|38.81
|SR
|125.22
|125.22
|Fours
|44
|44
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|7
|7
|Highest
|100
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1