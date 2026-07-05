Ankit Singh Kushwah

Ankit Singh Kushwah

bowler

Full name:Ankit Singh Kushwah
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):April 20, 1992 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Hometown:Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, India
Batting Style:Right-Hand bat
Bowling Style:Right Arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches588
Innings988
Overs117.151.128.5
Balls---
Maidens2420
Runs384297218
Wickets10118
Avg38.42727.25
SR70.327.921.62
Eco3.275.87.56
BB353
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches588
Innings832
Not outs221
Runs1492011
Balls Faced297319
Avg24.832011
SR50.1664.51122.22
Fours1901
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest341110
Hundreds000

Another Players

Solanki, Aman Bharat

Solanki, Aman Bharat

Sahani, Parth

Sahani, Parth

Solanki, Sagar

Solanki, Sagar

Kartikeya, Kumar

Kartikeya, Kumar

Agarwal, Anubhav Santosh

Agarwal, Anubhav Santosh

Gawli, Harsh Prakas

Gawli, Harsh Prakas

Mantri, Himanshu

Mantri, Himanshu

Yadav, Ravi

Yadav, Ravi

Thakur, Rakesh

Thakur, Rakesh

Iyer, Venkatesh

Iyer, Venkatesh