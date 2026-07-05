Ankit Singh Kushwah
bowler
|Full name:
|Ankit Singh Kushwah
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|April 20, 1992 (31)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Taurus
|Hometown:
|Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, India
|Batting Style:
|Right-Hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right Arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|8
|Innings
|9
|8
|8
|Overs
|117.1
|51.1
|28.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|24
|2
|0
|Runs
|384
|297
|218
|Wickets
|10
|11
|8
|Avg
|38.4
|27
|27.25
|SR
|70.3
|27.9
|21.62
|Eco
|3.27
|5.8
|7.56
|BB
|3
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|3
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|149
|20
|11
|Balls Faced
|297
|31
|9
|Avg
|24.83
|20
|11
|SR
|50.16
|64.51
|122.22
|Fours
|19
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|34
|11
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0