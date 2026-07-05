Luke C Le Tissier

Luke C Le Tissier

bowler

Full name:Luke C Le Tissier
Nationality:Guernsey
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Guernsey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1313
Overs44.044.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs272272
Wickets1717
Avg1616
SR15.5215.52
Eco6.186.18
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1818
Not outs22
Runs184184
Balls Faced161161
Avg11.511.5
SR114.28114.28
Fours2424
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3737
Hundreds00

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