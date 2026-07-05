Luke C Le Tissier
bowler
|Full name:
|Luke C Le Tissier
|Nationality:
|Guernsey
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|44.0
|44.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|272
|272
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|15.52
|15.52
|Eco
|6.18
|6.18
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|18
|18
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|184
|184
|Balls Faced
|161
|161
|Avg
|11.5
|11.5
|SR
|114.28
|114.28
|Fours
|24
|24
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|37
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0