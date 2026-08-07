Benjamin Ian Fitchet

Benjamin Ian Fitchet

batsman

Full name:Benjamin Ian Fitchet
Nationality:Guernsey

Teams

2025 Teams

Guernsey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs6363
Balls Faced3535
Avg31.531.5
SR180180
Fours1111
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3737
Hundreds00

Another Players

Le Tissier, Nathan

Le Tissier, Nathan

Le Tissier, Luke

Le Tissier, Luke

Wakeford, Adam David

Wakeford, Adam David

Ferbrache, Ben

Ferbrache, Ben

Peatfield, William Alexander

Peatfield, William Alexander

Butler, Josh

Butler, Josh

Stokes, Anthony

Stokes, Anthony

Nightingale, Oliver

Nightingale, Oliver

Birch, Charlie

Birch, Charlie

Bushell, Alex

Bushell, Alex