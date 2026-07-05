Chezhian Harinishanth
batsman
|Full name:
|Chezhian Harinishanth
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|Date of Birth (Age):
|August 16, 1996 (26)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Leo
|Height:
|178 cm
|Hometown:
|Ooty, Tamil Nadu, India
|Jersey Number:
|16
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|30
|Innings
|0
|1
|2
|Overs
|0
|5.0
|1.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|5
|18
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|5
|0
|SR
|0
|30
|0
|Eco
|0
|1
|9.81
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|30
|Innings
|2
|8
|29
|Not outs
|0
|0
|4
|Runs
|45
|150
|652
|Balls Faced
|109
|183
|535
|Avg
|22.5
|18.75
|26.08
|SR
|41.28
|81.96
|121.86
|Fours
|6
|16
|62
|Fifties
|0
|1
|3
|Sixies
|0
|3
|27
|Highest
|23
|73
|92
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0