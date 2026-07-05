Chezhian Harinishanth

Chezhian Harinishanth

batsman

Full name:Chezhian Harinishanth
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):August 16, 1996 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Ooty, Tamil Nadu, India
Jersey Number:16
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2024 Teams

Madurai Panthers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1830
Innings012
Overs05.01.5
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs0518
Wickets010
Avg050
SR0300
Eco019.81
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1830
Innings2829
Not outs004
Runs45150652
Balls Faced109183535
Avg22.518.7526.08
SR41.2881.96121.86
Fours61662
Fifties013
Sixies0327
Highest237392
Hundreds000

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