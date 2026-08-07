International career

Aravelly Avanish Rao was born on June 2, 2005. He is an Indian cricketer who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Avanish is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium-fast bowler. He played for the Indian Under-19 team in the 2024 Cricket World Cup.

Avanish started his cricket journey with a strong performance, scoring 183 runs for Hyderabad in junior cricket. His skills as a leader stood out when he captained both the U-14 and U-19 teams. As a captain, he inspired his teammates with his play and leadership.

Here’s a breakdown of his career by year:

2022: Avanish captained Hyderabad’s Under-14 and Under-19 teams. His leadership and skills helped him stand out in junior cricket.

2023: His performances earned him a place in India’s Under-19 squad, marking his rise on the national stage.

2024: Avanish was selected for the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, which took place in South Africa starting January 19. During the World Cup, he impressed many with his wicketkeeping skills, reminding some of MS Dhoni.

Though Avanish has not played at the senior level yet, many see him as a promising player. His selection from the Telangana region, especially from a place like Sirisilla, adds to his inspiring story for other young players from similar areas.

Leagues Participation

As of November 25, 2024, Avanish Aravelly has not been sold at the IPL 2025 auction. He has yet to play in the IPL.

Indian Premier League

Avanish Aravelly has not played in the IPL yet. As of November 25, 2024, he was not sold at the IPL 2025 auction. Avanish was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a base price of INR 20 lakh, but he has not debuted for the team. He has expressed his dream of playing for CSK and learning from MS Dhoni.

Year Team Notes 2025 Not sold Not bought in the IPL 2025 auction.

Domestic career

Avanish Rao started playing cricket at the age of 9 at HMV Cricket Academy with Coach Chandu. He quickly showed his skills in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and played in the Under-14 league matches for Hyderabad. Avanish also competed with teams from Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Pondicherry.

In the Vijay Merchant Trophy, he scored 183 runs against Chennai, helping Hyderabad reach the semi-finals. He later became the captain of the Hyderabad Under-19 team, where he ranked 13th among batsmen in the country and led the team in the Mankad Trophy.

Avanish earned recognition with India-A, scoring 163 runs in a match against Bangladesh. His debut in the professional cricket scene came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 29, 2023, when Hyderabad played against Services.

Avanish has built a reputation for being a strong middle-order batsman. His performance in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he scored 274 runs in 6 innings with a strike rate of 148.10, further proved his talent.

Records and achievements

Avanish Rao has reached several important milestones in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Scored 274 runs in 6 matches, with a strike rate of 148.10. This was the highest strike rate among players who scored over 200 runs in the competition.

Quadrangular Series 2023: Scored 163 runs in 93 balls in one match, helping his team win.

Asian Under-19 Cup: Represented India in the tournament. He was also considered a strong candidate for the main wicketkeeper role in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Personal life

Avanish Rao is a young cricketer from Pothugal, a village in Telangana. His big moment came when he was bought by CSK for INR 20 Lakh, which made his entire village proud.

Family

Avanish was born on June 2, 2005, in Pothugal village, Telangana. His father, Lakshman Rao, is a software engineer, and his mother, Sushma, is from Kolanur village. His family is close-knit and has helped shape his character and work ethic.

House

In 2024, Avanish still lives in Pothugal, Mustabad Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana.

Scandals

During the 2024 U19 World Cup, Avanish was dismissed in a match against Bangladesh. After this, Bangladesh player Maroof Midha was fined for violating the ICC Code of Conduct. He had pointed aggressively towards the pavilion after Avanish's dismissal. This was Midha’s first violation in 24 months. However, there was no scandal directly involving Avanish.

Fans

Avanish has a small but growing fan base. He dreams of playing under MS Dhoni and being part of CSK. As of 2024, he has about 15,000 followers on Instagram.