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International career

Rahul Desraj Chahar was born on 4 August 1999. He plays cricket for Rajasthan in domestic matches and for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. In August 2019, he played his first match for the Indian national team.

2019

Made his international debut in a T20 International on August 6, 2019, against the West Indies at Providence.

Bowled three overs, gave 27 runs, and took his first international wicket (Carlos Braithwaite).

2020

Included in the India vs England T20 series.

Played two matches and took two wickets during the series.

2021

Played his first and only One Day International (ODI) on July 23, 2021, against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Bowled 10 overs with an economy of 5.40 and took three wickets in his ODI debut.

Participated in the India vs Sri Lanka T20 series, playing two matches and taking four wickets.

Named in the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Played one match against Namibia on November 8, 2021, but did not take any wickets.

That match marked his last appearance in a T20 International so far.

Summary

Total T20 International matches played: 6

Total T20 International wickets: 7

Only one ODI match was played, with three wickets taken.

Has not played an international match since November 2021 and is waiting for a comeback in the T20 format.

Leagues Participation

Rahul Chahar has played in several essential cricket leagues, with the Indian Premier League being the most notable. His journey through the IPL shows steady growth and key contributions to his teams over the years.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Rahul Chahar started his IPL career with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, playing just three matches but gaining valuable experience. He rose to prominence after joining the Mumbai Indians in 2018, where he played a significant role in their success and earned recognition as a reliable bowler. Since 2022, he has been part of the Punjab Kings and continues to make his mark in the league. In 2025, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL auction.

Year Team Notes 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Played three matches, gained top-level cricket experience. 2018 Mumbai Indians Played 13 games, took 13 wickets, and was the key bowler for the team. 2019 Mumbai Indians Helped win the IPL title, took wickets consistently. 2020 Mumbai Indians Continued strong bowling performances contributed to the IPL title win. 2022 Punjab Kings Signed for INR 5.25 crore, played all season with consistent impact. 2023 Punjab Kings Played 10 matches, took three wickets, economy rate 8.32. 2024 Punjab Kings A notable match against Chennai Super Kings with an excellent bowling performance. 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for Rs 3.2 crore in the auction, joined the team for the season.

Domestic career

Rahul Chahar started playing domestic cricket when he was 16 years old. His first-class debut came in November 2016 for Rajasthan against Odisha. He bowled well and took wickets in both innings. A few months later, in February 2017, he played his first List A match against Madhya Pradesh, where he took one wicket and gradually improved his bowling in the format. Rahul made his T20 debut during the 2017 Indian Premier League, which gave him more chances to develop his skills in shorter games.

Over time, Rahul became an essential player for Rajasthan in domestic tournaments. He took 20 wickets in nine matches during the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, leading his team in wickets. Because of his strong performances, he was chosen to play for India C in the Deodhar Trophy and India Green in the Duleep Trophy. Rahul also played for India’s under-23 and under-19 teams, where he took many wickets on tours abroad.

Playing well in domestic cricket and the IPL helped Rahul grow as a bowler and opened the door for him to play for India at the international level.

Records and achievements

Rahul Chahar has earned several vital records and achievements during his cricket career. His performances in domestic tournaments, the IPL, and international matches show his value as a bowler.

2018–19: Leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 20 wickets in 9 matches.

2018 IPL season: Played 13 matches for Mumbai Indians, took 13 wickets, and received the Dream11 Game Changer award.

2019: Made his international debut for India in T20I against the West Indies.

2019 & 2020 IPL seasons: Took 28 wickets for the Mumbai Indians, helping the team win the IPL titles in both years.

2021: Included as one of the five reserve players in India’s Test squad for the series against England.

2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Part of the Indian squad but did not play any matches as the team exited at the group stage.

Career Statistics:

IPL: 75 wickets in 74 matches with an average of 27.49.

T20 Internationals: 7 wickets in 6 matches with an average of 23.85.

Personal life

Rahul Chahar comes from a close-knit family with strong cricket connections. Over the years, he has built a stable financial position and gained a loyal fan base. Some moments of controversy also made headlines, but did not affect his growing popularity.

Family

Rahul was born into a Hindu Jat family to Desraj Singh Chahar and Usha Chahar. His uncle, Lokendra Singh Chahar, coaches him and his cousin Deepak Chahar, who is also an Indian international cricketer. Rahul’s cousin Malti Chahar works as a Bollywood actress. Rahul started playing cricket at age 8, inspired by his elder cousin Deepak. He got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Ishani, in 2019 and married her in March 2022.

Finance

In 2025, Rahul Chahar’s net worth is estimated to be around 34 crore rupees (about 4 million US dollars). His income comes from IPL contracts, fees for international and domestic games, advertising, and investments in real estate.

Home and Cars

Rahul lives in a house in Bhartapur, Rajasthan, India. Details about his cars are not widely known.

Scandals

During IPL 2021, Rahul faced criticism for shouting at teammate KS Bharat after a celebration in a match between RCB and MI. On India A’s 2021 tour of South Africa, he threw his sunglasses on the ground after a referee’s decision went against him. In May 2024, Rahul’s father, Deshraj Chahar, was reportedly a victim of fraud by a real estate company, Galaxy Nirman Private Limited.

Fans

Fans admire Rahul not only for his cricket but also for his dancing skills, which became popular in 2022. His Instagram account has over 710,000 followers.