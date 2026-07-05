Areeb Quadir

Areeb Quadir

wicket keeper

Full name:Areeb Quadir
Nationality:Finland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm slow

Teams

2023 Teams

Finland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs1818
Balls Faced3131
Avg66
SR58.0658.06
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1414
Hundreds00

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