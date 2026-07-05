Aravind Mohan

Aravind Mohan

wicket keeper

Full name:Aravind Mohan
Nationality:Finland

Teams

2023 Teams

Finland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings2525
Not outs00
Runs376376
Balls Faced428428
Avg15.0415.04
SR87.8587.85
Fours2424
Fifties11
Sixies1515
Highest6161
Hundreds00

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