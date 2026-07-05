Aravind Mohan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Aravind Mohan
|Nationality:
|Finland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|25
|25
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|376
|376
|Balls Faced
|428
|428
|Avg
|15.04
|15.04
|SR
|87.85
|87.85
|Fours
|24
|24
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|15
|15
|Highest
|61
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0