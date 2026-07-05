Asaduzzaman Payel
bowler
|Full name:
|Asaduzzaman Payel
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|13
|14
|Innings
|16
|13
|12
|Overs
|213.4
|103.0
|38.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|4
|0
|Runs
|759
|577
|293
|Wickets
|16
|16
|11
|Avg
|47.43
|36.06
|26.63
|SR
|80.12
|38.62
|20.9
|Eco
|3.55
|5.6
|7.64
|BB
|3
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|13
|14
|Innings
|13
|4
|1
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|20
|3
|4
|Balls Faced
|70
|26
|2
|Avg
|1.81
|1.5
|4
|SR
|28.57
|11.53
|200
|Fours
|4
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|2
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0