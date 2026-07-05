Asaduzzaman Payel

Asaduzzaman Payel

bowler

Full name:Asaduzzaman Payel

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101314
Innings161312
Overs213.4103.038.2
Balls---
Maidens3240
Runs759577293
Wickets161611
Avg47.4336.0626.63
SR80.1238.6220.9
Eco3.555.67.64
BB332
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101314
Innings1341
Not outs220
Runs2034
Balls Faced70262
Avg1.811.54
SR28.5711.53200
Fours401
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1424
Hundreds000

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