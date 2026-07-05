Naeem Ahmed

Naeem Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Naeem Ahmed

Teams

2023 Teams

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings22
Overs55.020.0
Balls--
Maidens191
Runs7088
Wickets87
Avg8.7512.57
SR41.2517.14
Eco1.274.4
BB85
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings10
Not outs00
Runs50
Balls Faced70
Avg50
SR71.420
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest50
Hundreds00

Another Players

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Panchal, Priyank Kirit

Panchal, Priyank Kirit

Islam, Anisul

Islam, Anisul

Rahman, Naimur

Rahman, Naimur

Hawlader, Sujon

Hawlader, Sujon

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Samad, Nabil

Samad, Nabil

Ahmed, Rakin

Ahmed, Rakin