Naeem Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Naeem Ahmed
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|55.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|1
|Runs
|70
|88
|Wickets
|8
|7
|Avg
|8.75
|12.57
|SR
|41.25
|17.14
|Eco
|1.27
|4.4
|BB
|8
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|0
|Balls Faced
|7
|0
|Avg
|5
|0
|SR
|71.42
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0