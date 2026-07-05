Delwar Hossain
bowler
|Full name:
|Delwar Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|91
|14
|Innings
|86
|91
|14
|Overs
|1034.2
|629.2
|45.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|221
|67
|1
|Runs
|3202
|2832
|370
|Wickets
|128
|127
|15
|Avg
|25.01
|22.29
|24.66
|SR
|48.48
|29.73
|18.06
|Eco
|3.09
|4.5
|8.19
|BB
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|9
|2
|1
|5w
|5
|3
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|91
|14
|Innings
|63
|60
|8
|Not outs
|15
|21
|3
|Runs
|842
|647
|41
|Balls Faced
|1480
|726
|38
|Avg
|17.54
|16.58
|8.2
|SR
|56.89
|89.11
|107.89
|Fours
|86
|43
|6
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|20
|23
|1
|Highest
|82
|41
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0