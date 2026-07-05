Delwar Hossain

Delwar Hossain

bowler

Full name:Delwar Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches479114
Innings869114
Overs1034.2629.245.1
Balls---
Maidens221671
Runs32022832370
Wickets12812715
Avg25.0122.2924.66
SR48.4829.7318.06
Eco3.094.58.19
BB1054
4w921
5w530
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches479114
Innings63608
Not outs15213
Runs84264741
Balls Faced148072638
Avg17.5416.588.2
SR56.8989.11107.89
Fours86436
Fifties400
Sixies20231
Highest824117
Hundreds000

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