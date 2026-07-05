Ashok Kumar Thakur
bowler
|Full name:
|Ashok Kumar Thakur
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|21
|9
|Innings
|96
|20
|9
|Overs
|1693.2
|165.1
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|465
|15
|1
|Runs
|4382
|656
|228
|Wickets
|191
|29
|10
|Avg
|22.94
|22.62
|22.8
|SR
|53.19
|34.17
|19.8
|Eco
|2.58
|3.97
|6.9
|BB
|11
|5
|2
|4w
|9
|2
|0
|5w
|10
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|21
|9
|Innings
|75
|12
|0
|Not outs
|23
|8
|0
|Runs
|696
|60
|0
|Balls Faced
|1671
|139
|0
|Avg
|13.38
|15
|0
|SR
|41.65
|43.16
|0
|Fours
|86
|3
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|2
|0
|Highest
|70
|17
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0