Ashok Kumar Thakur

Ashok Kumar Thakur

bowler

Full name:Ashok Kumar Thakur
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Vizag Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches54219
Innings96209
Overs1693.2165.133.0
Balls---
Maidens465151
Runs4382656228
Wickets1912910
Avg22.9422.6222.8
SR53.1934.1719.8
Eco2.583.976.9
BB1152
4w920
5w1010
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches54219
Innings75120
Not outs2380
Runs696600
Balls Faced16711390
Avg13.38150
SR41.6543.160
Fours8630
Fifties100
Sixies620
Highest70170
Hundreds000

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