Aswad Ullah Khan

Aswad Ullah Khan

all rounder

Full name:Aswad Ullah Khan
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

Academic Mu Sofia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5858
Wickets22
Avg2929
SR1515
Eco11.611.6
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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