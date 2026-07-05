Aswad Ullah Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aswad Ullah Khan
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|58
|58
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|29
|29
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|11.6
|11.6
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0