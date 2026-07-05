Delrick Vinu Varghese
all rounder
|Full name:
|Delrick Vinu Varghese
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|Innings
|29
|29
|Overs
|61.1
|61.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|647
|647
|Wickets
|13
|13
|Avg
|49.76
|49.76
|SR
|28.23
|28.23
|Eco
|10.57
|10.57
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|43
|43
|Balls Faced
|63
|63
|Avg
|7.16
|7.16
|SR
|68.25
|68.25
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0