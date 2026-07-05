Delrick Vinu Varghese

Delrick Vinu Varghese

all rounder

Full name:Delrick Vinu Varghese
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

BS Cc Sofia Spartans

Bulgaria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3030
Innings2929
Overs61.161.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs647647
Wickets1313
Avg49.7649.76
SR28.2328.23
Eco10.5710.57
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3030
Innings1010
Not outs44
Runs4343
Balls Faced6363
Avg7.167.16
SR68.2568.25
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1717
Hundreds00

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