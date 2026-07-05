Kevin Chris D'Souza
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kevin Chris D'Souza
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|107
|107
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|35.66
|35.66
|SR
|32
|32
|Eco
|6.68
|6.68
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|Innings
|33
|33
|Not outs
|9
|9
|Runs
|669
|669
|Balls Faced
|432
|432
|Avg
|27.87
|27.87
|SR
|154.86
|154.86
|Fours
|43
|43
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|44
|44
|Highest
|92
|92
|Hundreds
|0
|0