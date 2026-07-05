Kevin Chris D'Souza

Kevin Chris D'Souza

all rounder

Full name:Kevin Chris D'Souza
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

BS Cc Sofia Spartans

Bulgaria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings77
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs107107
Wickets33
Avg35.6635.66
SR3232
Eco6.686.68
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3535
Innings3333
Not outs99
Runs669669
Balls Faced432432
Avg27.8727.87
SR154.86154.86
Fours4343
Fifties22
Sixies4444
Highest9292
Hundreds00

Another Players

Lynch, Gearoid

Lynch, Gearoid

Roshan, Danish

Roshan, Danish

George, Naveen

George, Naveen

Vinu, Delrick

Vinu, Delrick

Khan, Aswad Ullah

Khan, Aswad Ullah

Siddiqui, Abdul Manan Bashir

Siddiqui, Abdul Manan Bashir

Tahiri, Bakhtiar

Tahiri, Bakhtiar

George, Abel

George, Abel

Mathew, Abhijith

Mathew, Abhijith

Mathew, Jake

Mathew, Jake