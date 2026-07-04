Mohammad Yasin

Mohammad Yasin

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Yasin
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Spain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6363914
Innings01320
Overs044.08.00
Balls----
Maidens0700
Runs0151440
Wickets0310
Avg050.33440
SR088480
Eco03.435.50
BB0110
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6363914
Innings6683714
Not outs0432
Runs11216341126388
Balls Faced9037761599363
Avg18.6625.5333.1132.33
SR124.4443.2770.41106.88
Fours1322013448
Fifties01152
Sixies3198
Highest2811811980
Hundreds0210

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