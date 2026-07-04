Mohammad Yasin
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Yasin
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|36
|39
|14
|Innings
|0
|13
|2
|0
|Overs
|0
|44.0
|8.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|151
|44
|0
|Wickets
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|50.33
|44
|0
|SR
|0
|88
|48
|0
|Eco
|0
|3.43
|5.5
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|36
|39
|14
|Innings
|6
|68
|37
|14
|Not outs
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Runs
|112
|1634
|1126
|388
|Balls Faced
|90
|3776
|1599
|363
|Avg
|18.66
|25.53
|33.11
|32.33
|SR
|124.44
|43.27
|70.41
|106.88
|Fours
|13
|220
|134
|48
|Fifties
|0
|11
|5
|2
|Sixies
|3
|1
|9
|8
|Highest
|28
|118
|119
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|1
|0