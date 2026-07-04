Hamza Saleem

Hamza Saleem

all rounder

Full name:Hamza Saleem
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2023 Teams

Spain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings22
Overs4.24.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3636
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco8.38.3
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1515
Not outs33
Runs283283
Balls Faced252252
Avg23.5823.58
SR112.3112.3
Fours1717
Fifties11
Sixies1111
Highest5959
Hundreds00

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