Hamza Saleem
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hamza Saleem
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.2
|4.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|36
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|8.3
|8.3
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|283
|283
|Balls Faced
|252
|252
|Avg
|23.58
|23.58
|SR
|112.3
|112.3
|Fours
|17
|17
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|11
|11
|Highest
|59
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0