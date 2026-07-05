Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin Perera

Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin Perera

batsman

Full name:Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin Perera
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Italy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches181026
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches181026
Innings16823
Not outs304
Runs367139419
Balls Faced328205378
Avg28.2317.3722.05
SR111.8967.8110.84
Fours361938
Fifties101
Sixies11313
Highest674767
Hundreds000

Another Players

Lal, Monu

Lal, Monu

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Nimesh, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru

Shaikh, Irfan

Shaikh, Irfan

Sharif, Amir

Sharif, Amir

Malwatta, Sadalee

Malwatta, Sadalee

Ali, Asim

Ali, Asim

Sikandar, Abbas

Sikandar, Abbas

Kosala, Damith

Kosala, Damith

Ali, Zain

Ali, Zain