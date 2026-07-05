Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin Perera
batsman
|Full name:
|Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin Perera
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|10
|26
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|10
|26
|Innings
|16
|8
|23
|Not outs
|3
|0
|4
|Runs
|367
|139
|419
|Balls Faced
|328
|205
|378
|Avg
|28.23
|17.37
|22.05
|SR
|111.89
|67.8
|110.84
|Fours
|36
|19
|38
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|11
|3
|13
|Highest
|67
|47
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0