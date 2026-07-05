Damith Kosala
all rounder
|Full name:
|Damith Kosala
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|8
|Innings
|8
|2
|8
|Overs
|22.0
|12.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|152
|65
|152
|Wickets
|9
|4
|9
|Avg
|16.88
|16.25
|16.88
|SR
|14.66
|18
|14.66
|Eco
|6.9
|5.41
|6.9
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|8
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|2
|0
|2
|Balls Faced
|13
|8
|13
|Avg
|2
|0
|2
|SR
|15.38
|0
|15.38
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0