Damith Kosala

Damith Kosala

all rounder

Full name:Damith Kosala
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Italy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches828
Innings828
Overs22.012.022.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs15265152
Wickets949
Avg16.8816.2516.88
SR14.661814.66
Eco6.95.416.9
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches828
Innings212
Not outs101
Runs202
Balls Faced13813
Avg202
SR15.38015.38
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest202
Hundreds000

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