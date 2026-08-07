Boro Jerkovic

Boro Jerkovic

all rounder

Full name:Boro Jerkovic
Nationality:Croatia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Croatia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8989
Wickets44
Avg22.2522.25
SR1212
Eco11.1211.12
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs33
Runs2727
Balls Faced5858
Avg2727
SR46.5546.55
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1111
Hundreds00

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