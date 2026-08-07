Boro Jerkovic
all rounder
|Full name:
|Boro Jerkovic
|Nationality:
|Croatia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|89
|89
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|22.25
|22.25
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|11.12
|11.12
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|58
|58
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|46.55
|46.55
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0