Super 50 Series, Women
Dragons vs Typhoons
Super 50 Series, Women
DRA
TYP
Typhoons vs Dragons
Super 50 Series, Women
TYP
DRA
Dragons vs Typhoons
Super 50 Series, Women
DRA
TYP
bowler
|Full name:
|Celeste Raack
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|6
|22
|Innings
|6
|21
|Overs
|49.0
|50.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|190
|305
|Wickets
|8
|14
|Avg
|23.75
|21.78
|SR
|36.75
|21.42
|Eco
|3.87
|6.1
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|6
|22
|Innings
|3
|8
|Not outs
|2
|5
|Runs
|9
|45
|Balls Faced
|22
|45
|Avg
|9
|15
|SR
|40.9
|100
|Fours
|0
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
Super 50 Series, Women
DRA
TYP
Super 50 Series, Women
TYP
DRA
Super 50 Series, Women
DRA
TYP