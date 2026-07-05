Celeste Raack

Celeste Raack

bowler

Full name:Celeste Raack
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2026 Teams

Typhoons Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches622
Innings621
Overs49.050.0
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs190305
Wickets814
Avg23.7521.78
SR36.7521.42
Eco3.876.1
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches622
Innings38
Not outs25
Runs945
Balls Faced2245
Avg915
SR40.9100
Fours05
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest610
Hundreds00

Celeste Raack Schedule & Results

Another Players

Thomson, Sinead

Thomson, Sinead

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Thompson, Sinead

Thompson, Sinead

Walsh, Alice

Walsh, Alice

Waldron, Mary

Waldron, Mary

Stokell, Rebecca

Stokell, Rebecca

Loughran, Joanna

Loughran, Joanna

Gough, Rebecca

Gough, Rebecca

McBride, Lara

McBride, Lara

Butterly, Jane

Butterly, Jane