Match details Typhoons vs Dragons List a Super 50 Series, Women 06.08.2026

List a

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Match Info

Match:Super 50 Series, Women 2026
Date:Monday, August 03, 2026 - Monday, August 10, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 06, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Typhoons Squad

PlayersAtkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Butterly Jane, Canning Ava, Craig Zara, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, Forbes Sarah, Gough Rebecca, Loughran Joanna, Maguire Jane, McLean Isabelle, McNally Julie, Raack Celeste, Searle Robyn, Squires Annabelle, Stokell Rebecca, Thompson M, Thomson Luke, Thomson Sinead, Van der Schyff Christine, Waldron Mary, Walsh Alice
Benchno information yet

Dragons Squad

PlayersArmstrong Bella, Calvert Emily, Caulfield Amy, Dalzell Alana, Devine Mollie, Dunne Tahlia, Fisher Aoife, Gillian Jemma, Green Claudia, Harrison Abbi, Hunter Amy, Jackson Jennifer, Kelly Arlene, Little Louise, Mayes Jess, McCartney Kia, McEvoy Kate, McGrahan Lucy, McGranaghan L, Murray Cara, Noble Elise, Paul Leah, Prendergast Orla, Reid Sophie, Richardson Eimear, Spence Millie, Strang Jaimie-Lee
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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