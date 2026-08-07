Christiaan Forbes
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Christiaan Forbes
|Nationality:
|Eswatini
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|16
|Innings
|12
|15
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|170
|223
|Balls Faced
|179
|239
|Avg
|14.16
|15.92
|SR
|94.97
|93.3
|Fours
|25
|31
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|Highest
|31
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0