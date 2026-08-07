Christopher Turkich

Christopher Turkich

batsman

Full name:Christopher Turkich
Nationality:Croatia
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Croatia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs4949
Balls Faced100100
Avg9.89.8
SR4949
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1616
Hundreds00

Another Players

Thakur, Jai

Thakur, Jai

Maheshwari, Aman

Maheshwari, Aman

Rana, Sushant

Rana, Sushant

Davidovic, Nikola

Davidovic, Nikola

Khan, Naseem

Khan, Naseem

Newton, Jared Richard

Newton, Jared Richard

Jukic, Mate

Jukic, Mate

Lambasa, David

Lambasa, David

Faletar, Antonio

Faletar, Antonio

Ahmad, Sohail

Ahmad, Sohail