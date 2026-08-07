Connor Brown
batsman
|Full name:
|Connor Brown
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|3
|Innings
|19
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|249
|163
|Balls Faced
|759
|256
|Avg
|13.1
|54.33
|SR
|32.8
|63.67
|Fours
|41
|16
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|35
|98
|Hundreds
|0
|0