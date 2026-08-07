Connor Brown

Connor Brown

batsman

Full name:Connor Brown
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Gold Coast

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches103
Innings10
Overs4.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs140
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco3.50
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches103
Innings193
Not outs00
Runs249163
Balls Faced759256
Avg13.154.33
SR32.863.67
Fours4116
Fifties01
Sixies01
Highest3598
Hundreds00

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